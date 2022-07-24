Inflation | There are enough customers, but there is nothing left, says a restaurateur from Tallinn – HS visited Estonia, where prices are rising the fastest in the entire euro area

The keeper of the inn in Tallinn was only able to pay the electricity bills accumulated over the winter in July. According to the restaurateur, there is nothing left to hand, even though there are enough customers. A large increase in energy prices and staff salaries is slowing down the recovery of Estonia’s tourism industry.

Last in winter Mai-Liis Maasar and Andres Paulus had to contact their electricity company. The owners of Marta, a guest house located in Kitseküla, Tallinn, had received an electricity bill of 1,200 euros in December, and it was clear that the company would not survive its bills without additional payment time.

In winter, the monthly electricity bill was about three times higher than the previous year.

According to Maasari, the prices of the rooms in the guest house could not be increased, because there were no customers due to the corona pandemic. Some of the foreign visitors canceled their reservations after Russia started the war of aggression in Ukraine.

Maasar and Paulus got paid the electricity bills accumulated during the winter and spring with interest in July. According to them, the electricity bill has been as high in the summer as it is normally in the winter season.

Started the summer season has shown that the tourism industry market, which is important for Estonia’s economy, has not yet normalized.

In 2019, tourism generated eight percent of its gross domestic product for the country and employed 30,000 workers. The tourism industry’s tax revenue for the state was almost 200 million euros.

Now less than 10,000 people work in the sector, and the sector’s share of the gross national product has dropped to around four percent, estimates the director of the tourism promotion center Visit Estonia Liina Maria Lepik.

According to forecasts, Estonia’s tourism sector could return to its former volume in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest. The recovery has been slowed down by the uncertainty brought about by the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis exacerbated by it, and the rise in consumer prices.

The rate of inflation has accelerated throughout the spring in the entire euro area, but not as fast in any euro country as in Estonia.

According to Eurostat, the European Statistics Centre, consumer prices in Estonia rose by 22 percent in June compared to a year ago, while the euro area average was 8.6 percent. In June, Finland’s inflation rate was 8.1 in the harmonized consumer price index, which enables mutual comparison between countries.

Up to 60 percent of the current increase in consumer prices in Estonia can be explained by Swedbank according to the analysis with the rise in energy prices. The price of electricity sold to households has more than doubled in a year, and that of natural gas has tripled.

Guest house the owner Maasar says that he is happy that the company has had customers since the beginning of summer almost as many as in the years before the coronavirus pandemic. It was possible to raise the prices of the rooms to cover the expenses, and now the prices of guest house Marta are 50–80 euros per night.

“Prices in Tallinn have generally risen. We decided on ours by comparing them to the price level in the area. We have increased room prices by less than the current inflation rate.”

The 120-year-old wooden house is heated with the help of an air-water heat pump and electricity, but Maasar and Paulus are considering partially switching back to traditional wood heating due to the rise in electricity prices.

There are three decommissioned heating stoves in the house. Maasar and Paulus previously planned to dismantle the ovens, which took up space in the rented rooms. Now the plan is to renovate them to usable condition.

Maasar says that wood heating seems like a safe option, the price of which he doesn’t think will fluctuate as much as electricity.

“Many Estonians know someone who owns a forest from which they can get firewood if necessary.”

Mai-Liis Maasar says that she plans to heat the inn with wood-burning stoves.

Guest house According to Marta’s owners, the financially uncertain situation is reflected in the fact that customers make even more spontaneous, last-minute reservations. Maasar and Paulus tell about the days when the majority of the house’s six rooms are still free during the day, but in the evening the house is full.

“Before the pandemic, we called reservations made about a week in advance as last-minute reservations,” says Maasar.

Before the pandemic, breakfast in a guest house cost around 7–8 euros, now it costs 12 euros.

“We don’t currently make a profit from breakfast, it’s part of serving our guests.”

hotels, the prices of motels and similar accommodation services in Estonia rose by 25 percent in June compared to a year ago.

According to Statistics Estonia, the average price of a night’s accommodation in Tallinn in May was 48 euros, and the average for the whole of Estonia was 43 euros. In light of the statistics, staying the night is not record expensive, but the price is returning to the level of the 2019 summer season after the pandemic downturn.

The prices of restaurants and cafes have risen more steadily than accommodation. Compared to the price level of June last year, the increase was 13 percent. The price of alcoholic beverages rose by seven percent in June.

The increase in the price of energy and raw materials is also transferred to services with a delay. The price increase for services was in Estonia According to Statistics Finland in June, almost 30 percent compared to last year.

Visit Estonia director Liina Maria Lepik says that many Estonian tourism entrepreneurs are ready to cut their profits when pricing their services this summer in order to avoid sudden price increases that drive customers away.

“Companies think in the longer term, they want to keep their prices consistent.”

The prices of the services are also increased by rapidly rising personnel costs. Lepik estimates that salary increases in the tourism industry will be around 20 percent this year, as employees laid off and dismissed during the pandemic must be attracted back. Central bank estimated in his forecast that the average salary of Estonians will rise by an average of 11 percent this year.

Wages in the service industry lag behind many other professional groups. Statistics Finland by the average salary of employees in the accommodation and restaurant industry was 974 euros in the first quarter of the year. Last year in the same time period, it was 847 euros, which means there has been an increase of about 15 percent per year.

In Telliskivelä The families of Hartola and Hassi, who eat at the pizza restaurant, are of the opinion that vacationing in Tallinn is economically sensible from the point of view of Finland.

The families stay on their vacation in the same spa hotel in the Piritta area that they last visited three years ago. Meeri Hartonen remembers that the spa hotel was more affordable than it is now in 2019.

“Generally speaking, there are still positive surprises here in terms of prices”, says Jukka Hassi.

Olli Hartonen tells the traveling party that he ate Neapolitan-style pizza in Tallinn, the price of which was around 7–9 euros. Hartolat and Hassit, who travel in their own cars, estimate that they filled up with gasoline in Tallinn at a lower price of about 25 cents per liter than in Finland.

Hass and Hartonen’s families also vacationed together in Tallinn three years ago. In the picture Roosa (left), Otto, Anna, Saara and Jukka Hassi and Meeri, Alisa, Olli and Samuel Hartonen.

Although the streets of Tallinn’s old town constantly hear the murmur of Finnish speaking around them, Finnish tourists have not fully returned to Estonia.

About a third of Estonia’s international travelers are Finns, and Finns are the most important group for the country’s tourism sector. This spring, the number of Finnish tourists has been a third smaller than in 2019.

As a cook started his career Roman Zastserinsky owns two restaurants in Tallinn: Restaurant Moon in the Kalamaja area and Kolm Sibulat restaurant in Pelgulinna.

“The restaurants are constantly full, but at the moment we are not making any profit,” Zastserinski describes the financial situation.

The main dishes at Restaurant Moon cost 16–21 euros, and Zastserinski would not like to raise the prices higher than this. He says that the restaurant has raised the prices of portions by 20-25 percent since last year.

“We don’t want to be a gourmet restaurant, and we would be at that price level if we raised it even more. We want to keep the price of the portions such that customers want to come back to eat again.”

When updating the menu, Zastserinski has made some changes to more affordable ingredients, for example by replacing the portion containing liver with beef sirloin.

According to Zastserinski, the electricity bill for his restaurants has increased approximately 3.5 times over the past six months. He says that the restaurants pay their staff about 40 percent more than last year in order to keep hold of skilled workers, who are now in demand in Tallinn.

“Entrecôte is easy to remove from the menu, but we cannot reduce the number of chefs without the quality of the food we offer suffering.”

Baltic at the station’s market, Estonian strawberries cost 3.90 euros per kilo. Worked as a market seller for four years Lisa Zubova says that customers have been surprised by the exceptionally high price of strawberries this summer.

In the other fruits or vegetables he sells, the price increase has not been so dramatic that the customers would have noticed it.

Strawberries and blueberries bought at the market Esta Prongel chose the stall based on the shortest queue, because the price differences between the sellers are only tens of cents. Prongel says that he buys the same things at the grocery store as before, but notices that he spends more money on shopping. He says that the uncertain economic situation causes stress.

Esta Prongel bought berries with her child Mati at the Baltic railway station market.

Estonian operators in the tourism industry believe that the current spike in inflation is only a temporary shock. The moment is unfavorable for the industry recovering from the pandemic, but entrepreneurs are used to the fact that the industry is prone to fluctuations.

Visit Estonian Lepik does not believe that the increase in consumer prices will drive away international visitors.

“In marketing, we have not focused on the cheapness of the country, but on the fact that the price-quality ratio of services in Estonia is good.”

Maasar, the innkeeper, says that he hasn’t been able to think about paying himself a salary for a moment. However, the financial situation of my own company has not been the biggest concern lately.

“Our problems are small. What weighs on my mind the most is the ongoing war in Ukraine.”