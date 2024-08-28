In Italy, mortgages are worth 425 billion euros (13.6% of families have one)



Can monetary policy be wrong in the event of inflation? It’s a question I’ve been asking myself for some time, so I wanted to review the principles of anti-inflationary monetary policy and I realized that every time inflation rears its head, Central Banks, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, etc. immediately resort to the instrument of immediate, systematic and perhaps prolonged increases in interest rates.

The goal is to reduce inflation to 2% (which is not scientific at all), the question is, are there alternatives? Of course, and they are much more demanding than increasing interest rates, I am referring to increasing the reserve requirements for banks. With the increase in interest rates, families, companies and states have been hit indiscriminately. which are indebted ergo the question arises spontaneously: why is the increase in mandatory reserves not used which would not affect, if not marginally, the old loans? Here is what COPILOT responded to this proposal:

“you are right, the increase in reserve requirements would mainly affect new loans and not existing ones. However, there are some indirect effects that could also affect existing loans:

1. Refinancing: If market interest rates rise due to tighter liquidity, borrowers seeking to refinance their existing loans may face higher rates.

2. Cost of Credit: Even if rates on existing loans do not change, the overall cost of credit in the economy would increase, which could affect the spending and investment decisions of existing borrowers.

3. Credit risk: Banks may become more cautious in granting new loans and managing existing loans, by increasing collateral requirements or changing loan terms to reduce risk.

4. Psychological effects: The perception of a more restrictive economic environment could influence the behavior of consumers and businesses, leading them to reduce spending and investment even if their existing loans are not directly affected.

In short, while the increase in required reserves has a direct impact on new loans, it can also have indirect effects on existing loans through various economic and behavioral mechanisms”. Are these effects also seen with the increase in rates in addition to seeing portfolios depleted? And now some numbers: in Italy mortgages are worth 425 billion euros (13.6% of families have one), for businesses here is a graph:











The Italian public debt is: 2,948.5 billion euros and here is the incidence of passive interests with the increase in interest rates:









This mode of the “simple and less laborious increase in interest rates” has meant that the interest paid by the State is equal to what the Italian State invests in the education sector (words of the Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta). Now in light of what has been stated, do you also believe that it would have been better, to reduce monetary circulation, to increase the percentage of compulsory reserves of banks? Do you think that it is much more cumbersome for those who have to manage a little-used method such as the increase in compulsory reserves (ECB)? Now I would be curious to get some exhaustive answers. Thank you for your attention.

