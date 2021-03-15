Inflation The rise in consumer prices remained at 0.9 per cent in February

Prices were raised the most by higher prices of detached houses and their renovations, cigarettes, long train journeys and diesel.

Consumer prices rose by 0.9 per cent in February from last year, according to Statistics Finland.

Consumer prices were pushed up the most by the rise in the prices of detached houses and their renovations, cigarettes, long train journeys and diesel. Prices for hotel rooms, the average interest rate on mortgages, interest rates on consumer loans, televisions and mobile phones fell.

Compared to January, prices rose by 0.4 per cent due to, among other things, higher fuel prices.

In January consumer prices rose also 0.9 percent from last year. Compared to December, prices rose by 0.3 per cent.

Inflation is expected to accelerate in the future, including the massive US stimulus package also in Finland.

For the consumer price index, Statistics Finland’s interviewers collect a total of 19,000 price data on almost 400 commodities from about 2,100 stores in the middle of the month. The price data is supplemented with so-called cash register data, which provides about five million price data for calculation. In addition, about a thousand price data are collected centrally.