Inflation, the price race continues: +11.8% in October. Not so high since 1984

The record run of inflation continues. The month of October also saw a new leap in price growth, with a +11.8 percent compared to the same month in 2021. A dizzying increase from the 8.9 percent recorded in September, despite a drop of 0.1 points compared to the preliminary estimate. It is in fact the highest since 1984, when Bettino Craxi sat in Palazzo Chigi.

On a monthly basis, the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco prices, saw an increase of 3.4 percent: also in this case the preliminary estimate was 0.1 points more than inflation.

As regards the “shopping cart”, the prices of food, home and personal care products increased by 12.6 percent, a clear acceleration from the +10.9 percent in September. A level last exceeded in June 1983, when the increase amounted to 13 percent.

According to Istat, the acceleration is mainly due to the prices of energy goods, which grew by 77.1 percent on an annual basis, compared to +44.5 percent in September. Albeit to a lesser extent, the growth of food goods also increased, going from 11.4 to 13.1 percent, while the prices of recreational, cultural and personal care services slowed down, with an increase of 5 .2 percent, compared to 5.7 percent in September.

Ignazio Visco also spoke on the subject today, defending the restrictive policy adopted by the European Central Bank to fight inflation. “The road taken by the ECB is the one necessary to keep inflation expectations anchored and contain the risk of a price-wage spiral that would amplify the negative effects of inflation on our economies,” said Visco, who sits on the governing council of the ECB as president of the Bank of Italy.

Inflation represents “a ‘tax’ on our economy which cannot be returned to the sender and which cannot be eliminated through vain races between prices and wages”, said Visco, speaking today in the parliamentary group room of the Chamber at the opening of the cycle of “Lectures Ugo La Malfa”. The economist, whose mandate at via Nazionale will expire in 2023, however admitted that “the reasons for implementing a less aggressive approach” by the ECB “are gaining ground”.