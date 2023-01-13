Inflation | The price of food has risen sharply, but a small turn has already taken place – these products became more expensive in December

The price of food has risen exceptionally much in a year, but on a monthly basis, food prices did not increase in December.

Food the annual increase in prices continued to be exceptionally high in December, but on a monthly basis the increase in the price of food seemed to stop.

According to data released by Statistics Finland on Friday, food and non-alcoholic beverages were 16 percent more expensive in December than a year earlier.

The annual change in food prices was also at the same level in November. However, as a monthly change compared to November, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased slightly in December.

The annual rate of food inflation is currently clearly faster than at any other time in this millennium. According to Statistics Finland, the last time food price increases like the current ones were seen during the energy crisis of the 1970s and in the early 1980s.

December according to statistics, the prices of flour, eggs and butter are the most expensive in a year. Flour has become more expensive by 45 percent, eggs by 37 percent and butter by 36 percent compared to a year ago.

For example, poultry meat has become more expensive by almost 27 percent and fresh or chilled fish by more than 26 percent.

The increase in food prices is still very wide-ranging. In December’s statistics, the prices of none of the product categories monitored by Statistics Finland fell compared to the previous year.

Spices, fruit, berry and vegetable juices, energy and well-being drinks and nuts have become the least expensive in a year.

On a monthly basis the increase in food prices seems to have stopped. In December, food and non-alcoholic beverages were on average 0.3 percent cheaper than in November.

Compared to November, the prices of citrus fruits and coffee fell the most. The price of citrus fruits fell by 7.6 percent and the price of coffee by 7.2 percent in the month.

The prices of, for example, sausages, yogurt and chocolate also fell in December.

The price of pears rose the most in December, the price of which rose by 6.6 percent compared to November.

In all consumer prices rose in December by 9.1 percent year-on-year. Consequently, Finland’s inflation rate remained at the same level as in November.

The last time inflation was higher than today was in October 1983, when consumer prices rose by 9.2 percent.