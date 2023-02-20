Inflation | The increase in prices clearly slowed down in January – this is how the price of services and products has changed

Consumer prices rose in January at an annual rate of 8.4 percent.

Consumer prices the strong growth rate showed signs of calming down in January. In January, prices rose by 8.4 percent from the previous year. In December, the annual increase in prices was 9.1 percent.

According to Statistics Finland, the slowdown in inflation was due, among other things, to a milder increase in the price of electricity.

In January, the biggest increase in consumer prices compared to a year ago was the price of electricity and diesel, the average interest rate on mortgages and the interest rates on consumer loans.

Inflation, on the other hand, according to Statistics Finland, was mostly restrained by the price reduction of single-family properties and non-reimbursable prescription drugs.

On a monthly basis, prices rose by 0.6 percent from December. The rise was due to, among other things, the rise in the price of electricity and the average interest rate on mortgages.

Consumer prices have risen almost continuously in Finland from December until 2021. Even then, prices rose at an annual rate of 0.2 percent. In December 2022, the price increase had already accelerated to 9.1 percent.

Although the rise in prices calmed down a bit in January, the rise in prices is still the fastest in 40 years.

According to the time series available from Statistics Finland, the price increase was fastest in January 1975. At that time, prices rose at an annual rate of no less than 19.2 percent. Also at that time, the energy crisis was behind the rise in prices.

