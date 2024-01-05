Inflation | The increase in food prices accelerated inflation in December

Housing, electricity and fuels became cheaper by almost three percent since December last year.

Harmonized inflation calculated according to the consumer price index accelerated to 1.6 percent in December. This is evident from Statistics Finland's preliminary data. The corresponding figure for November was 0.7 percent.

Housing, electricity and fuel became cheaper by almost three percent since December last year, but at the same time, food, among other things, became more expensive by more than three percent.

The harmonized consumer price index based on EU regulations does not include, for example, owner-occupied housing, gambling or interest on consumer and other loans.