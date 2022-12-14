Inflation | The drastic increase in the price of food is accelerating even more – especially these products became more expensive in November

Food the exceptionally sharp rise in prices continued in November. According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, food was 16.5 percent more expensive in November than a year ago.

In October, food was almost 15.9 percent more expensive than a year ago. The rate of food inflation is now clearly faster than at any other time in this millennium.

According to Statistics Finland, the last time food price increases like the current ones were seen during the energy crisis of the 1970s and in the early 1980s.

Per year the most expensive are flour, butter and eggs. Flour was about 48 percent, butter about 38 percent and eggs almost 37 percent more expensive in November 2021.

From the point of view of consumers, the positive news is that the increase in the price of coffee seems to have slowed down.

Even in October, coffee was almost 34 percent more expensive than a year ago, in November its price was “no longer” about 20 percent higher than a year ago.

On the other hand, the speed of the price increase is also tangibly illustrated by the fact that in November only pears were cheaper than a year ago.

Until October in comparison, the price of food products rose by 1.1 percent as a whole.

From October, pears, various butter mixes, fruits and berries and vegetables became more expensive.

From October, the price of coffee fell by around six percent in November.

Along with coffee, the price of ice cream, beef and banana also fell in November compared to October.

Finland consumer prices generally saw a strong monthly bounce in November, as prices rose by 1.2 percent from October. Inflation has accelerated exceptionally fast this year, and prices have risen faster than November only in March and May.

Overall, consumer prices were 9.1 percent higher in November than a year ago.

