Inflation, the decline in raw materials indicator of cooling inflation

Active construction sites and earthmoving machines (the classic forklifts) were the first signs of a recovery in industrial production. Now it is the prices of raw materials that anticipate, even in Europe, the end of three years of inflation and rising interest rates. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, the global indicator of raw materials, has fallen by 10% in just over three months. In a year and a half the decline was equal to 25%. A trend of cooling prices leading to disinflation. There are several reasons that are causing prices to drop. These include an improvement in global supply chains and in maritime transport (which especially during the pandemic have shown great weakness), better cereal harvests from large producers (Brazil first and foremost), and above all a drop in energy prices. Always in the control basket of prices that moved inflation, production and raw materials are important indicators.

READ ALSO: Italian companies double their profits post-pandemic. But now comes the crisis

Inflation, importance of commodity prices as indicators of inflation

Now this importance has increased tenfold, above all due to the uncertainty of the two major conflicts and the globalized economy which ultimately reflects on the spending capacity of families. And also for the very concept of a globalized economy where every event influences the economy of even distant countries for better or worse. The lack of wheat from Ukraine, for example, had an immediate and dramatic impact on poor importing countries. One of the driving prices of this general decline is that of the barrel of oil which, currently below 80 dollars, seems to accelerate the return to a certain normality faster than expected. Another indicator of cooling is the decline in metal prices. The real estate crisis in China has significantly reduced demand in the construction sector, with steel, iron and aluminum falling by almost 50% compared to 2021.

Inflation, all metals declining except gold

The only growing metal is gold, at historic highs, but which however only influences niche sectors and is only used as a safe haven. The last important indicator of inflation is the US dollar. Virtually all of Europe's imported raw materials are valued in dollars and it is clear that the stronger the greenback the higher the bill for the Old Continent The euro is today at 1.08 dollars, far from the 1.05 of just two months ago and from September 2022, when it lost parity after twenty years. Given this situation, many analysts believe that it will be difficult to carry out a policy not only of increasing rates (which seems to have been set aside) but above all of maintaining high rates for a long time. Predictions for next year? Raw materials, inflation and the declining dollar are certainly reasons to think about a healthy financial and economic balance.

Subscribe to the newsletter

