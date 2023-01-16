Inflation | The containment of inflation is already being celebrated. But it could turn out to be a delusion that starts a new frenzy.

The drop in inflation has made investors and strategists breathe a sigh of relief. However, not everyone believes that the problem will go away this easily.

Now can breathe a sigh of relief.

Or can I?

Inflation, i.e. the rise in consumer prices, seems to be taking hold on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

In the United States, inflation already fell to 6.5 percent in December, after it was over nine percent last summer. The decline has now continued for six consecutive months.