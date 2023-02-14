Percentage is set at 3.25% for 2023; Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday (Feb 16)

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) that a discussion on changing the inflation target “not on the agenda” of the next CMN (National Monetary Council) meeting, scheduled for Thursday (16.Feb). For 2023, the fixed percentage is 3.25%, with an interval of 1.5 percentage points.

Haddad made the statement in an interview with journalists. The minister defended an alignment between monetary and fiscal policy for “make the economy grow with low inflation”.

“We have to seek to harmonize monetary and fiscal policy because you cannot comply with the fiscal policy without monetary help”he declared.

Fernando Haddad was also questioned about the interview given by the president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, on Monday (13.Feb). The head of the monetary authority stated that “recognizes” the government’s effort to promote a fiscal adjustment.

“We recognize the efforts of Minister Fernando Haddad. I talked a lot with him and I understood that there was a misunderstanding with this statement “said Campos Neto in an interview with the program “Wheel of Life”from the TV Cultura.

“On the part of the Treasury, we obtained recognition yesterday in the BC president’s interview that the measures being taken are in the right direction. This is very important for us”said Haddad.

The Minister of Finance said that it is need to bring the basic interest rate, Selic, to “an adequate level” not to compromise the growth of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in Brazil.

“The results will come and I am sure that this will help the monetary authority to conclude that we may have an interest rate that compromises the country’s objectives”he declared.