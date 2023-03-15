How did you feel about the content of this article?

Supermarket in Buenos Aires: after inflation of 94.8% in 2022, the country reaches a three-digit price variation in the interannual indicator | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Consumer prices in Argentina rose 102.5% in February compared to the same month last year, reported this Tuesday (14) the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec). It is the highest inflation in the country since October 1991.

As for the increase recorded just within the month, consumer prices rose 6.6% from January, showing an acceleration from the previous month’s 6% rate.

Goods increased by 7% last month compared to January, and services increased by 5.7%, totaling 103.7% and 98.7%, respectively, compared to February 2022.

Among the increases recorded in February, food and non-alcoholic beverages stand out, with an increase of 9.8% compared to January and 102.6% in year-on-year terms.

Consumer prices accumulated last year an increase of 94.8%, with a notable acceleration compared to the 50.9% recorded in 2021.

In December, in the third revision of the agreement signed with Argentina in 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintained the inflation projection for the country at 60% for 2023, but the projection included in the fourth revision, pending approval by the board of the IMF, is still awaited.

However, the most recent private forecasts collected monthly by the Argentine Central Bank indicate that inflation will be 99.9% this year and 81.7% in 2024.