Inflation | Stournáras of the ECB Council demands governments’ help in curbing inflation

European member of the Council of the Central Bank (ECB) and Governor of the Bank of Greece Giannis Stournáras demands governments’ help to control inflation, news agency Bloomberg says on Sunday.

According to Stournáras, national governments must do their part to control consumer prices now that borrowing costs have possibly peaked.

He said in an interview with Bloomberg that the central bank’s monetary policy has done its part in the fight against inflation. Now it is the turn of the state’s fiscal policy.

“A more restrictive fiscal policy would not only be a welcome strategic complement to the ECB’s policy, but would also help improve the credibility of public debt and loosen the link with banks,” he said.

Stournáras’ comments follow similar statements heard on Friday. François Villeroy de GalhauGovernor of the Bank of France, called for a “more appropriate policy mix”.

ECB decided on Thursday to tighten monetary policy and at the same time hinted that interest rate hikes are likely to be over.

The key interest rates have now reached a level at which they significantly contribute to the slowdown of inflation to the two percent target “within a reasonable time”, the council that decides on monetary policy estimates.

The decision to raise key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points means that the most important key interest rate, i.e. the deposit rate of commercial banks, will rise to 4.00 percent. The deposit rate has never been so high before.

The decision to raise the benchmark interest rate was not unanimous, as some of the council members would have left the benchmark interest rates unchanged. Stournáras told Bloomberg that he would have liked to keep the key rate unchanged, but he accepts the decision made by the Council.

