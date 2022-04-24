Projection is from the Ministry of Economy; Brazil ended 2021 with inflation above 10%

Countries around the world are facing economic crises with rising inflation. In an interview with the program Brazil on the agendathe advisor for Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Adolfo Sachsida, said that Brazil’s inflation is currently at its peak, which should last until the end of May and, after that period, will enter a convergent trajectory towards the targets.

According to Sachsida, US inflation is the highest in the last 40 years; that of Germany, from the last 30; and England faces the worst inflation crisis in 10 years. The interview will air this Sunday (24.Apr.2022).

The phenomenon also affected Brazil, which ended the year with official inflation of 10.06%, well above the target that could range up to 5.25%, according to Sachsida. Even so, inflation in 2021 was below the rate recorded in 2016.

During the interview, the advisor to the Ministry of Economy also commented on the growth of Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product), which stood at 4.6% last year, surpassing that of countries such as South Korea, Germany and Japan.

For him, “it was a great victory for economic policy”. According to the advisor, the result proves the resumption in “V” of the economy defended by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

Adolfo Sachsida also spoke about the resumption of job creation. Last year, 2.7 million jobs were created. According to him, the Brazilian is getting back to work and that Brazil has already returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are talking about the biggest public health disaster in the last 100 years. In such an environment, unemployment worldwide has increased.”he said.

“All this because we took the right set of economic actions to preserve jobs”. He cited the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefitin which the government helped companies keep workers, in addition to credit programs.

With information from Brazil Agency.