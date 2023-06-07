Edda Ribeiroi

06/07/2023 – 9:33 am

Inflation for the month of May was 0.23%, 0.38 percentage points below the 0.61% registered in April. This is what the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) shows, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), this Wednesday (7).

The highlights for the result go to the group of Transport (-0.57%), with decrease in the price of airline tickets and fuel, and Household items (-0.23%). The group of Food and beverages also helped in the fall, changing from 0.71% in April to 0.16% in May. André Almeida, research analyst, explains that “this is the group with the highest weight in the index, which ends up influencing the overall result a lot”.

According to the institute, the accumulated rise of the IPCA is 2.95% in 2023; in the last 12 months, the index is 3.94%. In May 2022, the variation in inflation had been 0.47%.

The result appears in the midst of other indices that pressure a low interest rate in the country. The monthly IPCA decline scenario has followed this trend since February of this year, when it reached 0.84%.
























