IPCA was 0.24% against 0.26% in September; result was below analysts’ projections

Measured by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), inflation in Brazil was 0.24% in October. It slowed down compared to September, when it reached 0.26%. The result was below the median of financial market projections, which indicate a monthly rate of 0.29%.

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Friday (10.nov.2023). Here’s the complete presentation (PDF – 787 KB).

In the year, the IPCA accumulated an increase of 3.75% and, in the last 12 months, of 4.82%, below the 5.19% observed in the immediately previous 12 months.

Annualized inflation fell, but is still above the 2023 inflation target ceiling, which is 3.25%, with a tolerance range of up to 4.75%. Economic agents estimate that the rate will fall to within the same level by December. According to the Focus Bulletin, from B.C. (Central Bank), inflation accumulated in 12 months is expected to end the year at 4.63%.