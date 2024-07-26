AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/26/2024 – 12:25

The slowdown in inflation was confirmed in the United States in June, with the PCE index falling slightly to 2.5% year-on-year, which increases expectations in the markets that the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank, will soon reduce interest rates.

Inflation moderated slightly in June, in line with market expectations, after the 2.6% recorded in May, according to the PCE index, the most closely monitored by the Fed, published this Friday (26) by the Commerce Department.

Prices rose 0.1% in June after remaining flat in May.

The PCE index follows the same direction as the consumer price index (CPI), published in early July and to which pensions are indexed. This index showed a slowdown to 3% in a year and even a fall of 0.1% in a month.

The monthly change is in line with analysts’ expectations, who expected a price increase of 0.1% for the month, according to the consensus published by briefing.com.

Core inflation, which excludes the more volatile energy and food prices, remained stable over the year at 2.6%, as in May, but increased slightly during the month to 0.2%, from 0.1% the previous month, again in line with market expectations.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden celebrated the new results as “real progress in the fight against inflation”.

“We created 2.6 million jobs and wages grew faster than prices,” said Biden, who dropped out of the re-election campaign last Sunday and came out in support of his vice president Kamala Harris to replace him in the race against Republican Donald Trump in the November elections.

“The agenda that Vice President Harris and I are fighting for has helped us emerge strong from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and deliver for working families,” he added.

– Optimism –

Markets may view this slowdown in inflation as good news, especially as they look for any sign that the Fed will cut interest rates for the first time. At the start of the year, this was expected to happen in the first half of the year, but the move has been repeatedly delayed due to persistent inflation.

At the same time, US yields rose less than expected, rising 0.2% while markets had forecast 0.4%.

After a sharp decline in 2023, inflation stabilized in the first six months of the year at a level above the Fed’s long-term 2% target, prompting policymakers to preach patience and caution.

They have repeatedly said the decision on the first rate cut would be based on full macroeconomic data, aiming to ensure that inflation moves “sustainably” toward 2%, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has frequently said.

Powell, however, stressed that it is not a question of waiting for inflation to return to 2% before modifying rates, considering that such a decision would be too late.

“The moderate rise in prices should give the Fed more confidence that inflation is moving back toward its target,” said Michel Pearce, deputy chief economist at Oxford Economics, in a note.

“It would actually take an unexpected spike in inflation to prevent the Fed from cutting rates at its September meeting,” he added.

The Fed’s next policy-setting committee meeting is scheduled for July 30-31, but no announcement on rates is expected.