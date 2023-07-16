Data from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics showed a slowdown in the inflation rate in the Kingdom in June to 2.7 percent on an annual basis, compared to 2.8 percent in May.

On a monthly basis, the CPI ratio remained at 0.2 percent in June, unchanged from last May.

The data showed an increase in the prices of housing services, water, gas and other fuels by 9.1 percent, food and beverage prices by 1 percent, and transportation by 1.6 percent.

Education prices also increased by 3 percent, and restaurants and hotels by 4.3 percent.

On the other hand, the prices of clothing and shoes decreased by 2.9 percent, and communications by 0.7 percent.

And the Saudi economy had recorded a growth of 3.8 percent in the first quarter of this year on an annual basis, supported by the growth of non-oil activities, according to what was announced by the General Authority for Statistics last June.

The economic growth figures in the first quarter indicate a slight decline compared to the rapid estimates previously announced by the authority for the growth rate, which amounted to 3.9 percent.