The inflation rate rose last January to 2.99 percent from 1.65 percent in December 2023.

Qatar is seeking to confront its high inflation, which comes in light of a global inflation wave.

The International Monetary Fund expects the average annual inflation rate in Qatar to decline in 2024 to about 2.3 percent from 2.8 percent last year.

The increase in inflation in Qatar last February compared to the same month in 2023 was the result of an increase in the prices of six groups, the first of which is the entertainment and culture group by 16.56 percent, and food and beverages by 6.56 percent on an annual basis, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority.

The food and entertainment groups together represent 24.6 percent, or nearly a quarter of the weight of the Consumer Price Index in Qatar.

On a monthly basis, inflation in Qatar decreased last February by 0.34 percent compared to the previous January.