(Reuters) – The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Tuesday that inflation shows “incipient” signs of improvement, but reinforced that it is too early to celebrate and that the country needs to persist in the fight against inflation.

During his participation in the Lide conference, in New York, Campos Neto also reiterated the importance of fiscal balance for social inclusion, in a speech made at a time when president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been criticized for minimizing the importance of balancing public Accounts.

“Although much of the improvement in recent inflation is due to government measures, there are incipient indicators that show a qualitative improvement. It is too early to celebrate, we need to persist in combating inflation, we need to persist in achieving our targets because this is the best way to contribute to sustainable growth”, said Campos Neto.

The BC president also stated that the country needs to show those who invest in Brazil that the country has fiscal discipline, and that control of public accounts is also important for social inclusion.

“The inspector has a direct relationship with the country’s credibility, and there is a turning point where trying more for the most needy can generate results contrary to the desired, putting financial stability and job creation at risk,” said Campos. Grandchild.

“We understand that only a cohesive plan, with fiscal coherence and continuity of reforms, will ensure a path of sustainable growth with low inflation and low interest rates”, he added.

The market had a strong negative reaction last Thursday after president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized fiscal austerity and the spending cap rule, with the dollar rising more than 4% at the close of the day, while the Ibovespa fell 3.61%.

At the end of the week, Campos Neto had already made a speech with apparent messages to Lula, stating that promoting social spending without aiming at fiscal balance ends up causing damage to the poorest.

This Tuesday, the president of BC also affirmed again that the country must avoid an “unbalanced” tax increase. “Bringing too much tax on capital contributes to a decrease in productivity, and this is a problem we see globally,” he said.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani)