The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, predicted this Monday, the 26th, that inflation in the euro zone will continue to slow down, with the loss of influence from past shocks and also “tight” financial conditions. In a speech during a plenary session to debate the ECB's annual report in the European Parliament, Lagarde reaffirms that ECB leaders are still seeking to have greater confidence about inflation moving towards the target, before deciding to cut interest rates.

The leader says that inflation has slowed down “significantly”. And she repeated that interest rates are at levels that, “maintained for a sufficiently long term, will make a substantial contribution to ensuring that inflation returns to our medium-term target of 2% in a timely manner.”

The disinflation process must continue and the council needs to have confidence that inflation is moving towards the 2% target in a sustainable manner, he emphasizes. “We will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction, taking into account the inflation outlook, underlying inflation dynamics and the strength of monetary policy transmission.”

Lagarde says that high energy prices and greater geopolitical instability represent a threat to the competitiveness of the euro zone. This adds to existing structural challenges for the continent, such as aging, climate change and digitalization. According to her, to maintain “monetary sovereignty and economic prosperity in these challenging times”, it is essential to reinforce resilience to shocks and invest in strategic autonomy. She advocates that a united Europe seeks progress in three crucial dimensions: independence, investment and integration.

The ECB president says the eurozone needs to make progress towards independence in the energy sector. Recalling the region's dependence on Russian energy, a situation shaken by the war waged by the Russians in Ukraine, which forced Europeans to seek to reduce vulnerability to global shocks and improve energy security. “The ability of European companies to compete globally will depend on less dependence on energy,” she said. She calls for further progress in renewable energy, with increased investment in green energy and green technologies.

Lagarde also highlights that, despite the weak economy, the job market has remained resilient, although with “some signs of weakening”. There are some preliminary signs that point to an economic recovery later this year, he considers. Inflation, in turn, has slowed down. Core prices also slow down, reflecting the situation in goods, “while services inflation remained more persistent”.

The ECB president also recalls the fact that wage pressures “remain strong”. This component is expected to be increasingly important in inflation dynamics in the coming quarters, which reflects employee demand for inflationary compensation and tight labor markets, she says. “At the same time, the contribution of profits – which recently accounted for much of the rise in domestic cost pressures – is receding, which suggests that, as expected, increases in labor costs are partly absorbed by profits and are not fully passed on to consumers”, he states.