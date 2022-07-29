Friday, July 29, 2022
Inflation, shopping cart increasingly expensive: prices up 8.9% in the EU

July 29, 2022
Inflation, prices continue to run

Annual inflation in the euro area in July is expected to8.9%further up from the record of 8.6% in June, according to the flash estimate of Eurostat. The increases are above the consensus, the average of analysts’ estimates. Energy is the main driver of the rise in consumer prices (+ 39.7% compared to + 42% in June), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+ 9.8% from + 8.9% in June). Core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose to 4%, from 3.7% in June.

Istat, in July + 0.4% on the month, from +8 to + 7.9% on the year

Speed ​​up your shopping cart in July. The prices of food goods, for home and personal care go from + 8.2% to + 9.1%, those of high-frequency purchasing products from + 8.4% to + 8.7%. This is an increase, notes Istat, which has not been observed since September 1984. The national consumer price index for the entire community, gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.4% on a monthly basis and 7.9% on an annual basis (from + 8.0% in the previous month) . This is what emerges from the preliminary estimates released by Istat. Inflation on a trend basis remains high even though it has fallen by a tenth of a percentage point. This, explains the institute, is due to contrasting trends. On the one hand, in fact, the prices of energy goods are slowing down (whose growth goes from + 48.7% in June to + 42.9%) due, in particular, to regulated energy sources (from + 64.3% to + 47.8%) and only to a lesser extent than unregulated energy sources (from + 39.9% to + 39.8%) and decelerate the prices of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from + 5.0% to + 4.6%); on the other hand, the prices of processed food goods accelerate (from + 8.1% to + 9.6%)of Services relating to transport (from + 7.2% to + 8.9%)of non-durable goods (from + 2.9% to + 3.6%)of Durable Goods (from + 2.8% to + 3.3%) and various services (from + 1.1% to + 1.6%).

“Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 3.8% to + 4.1% and that net of energy goods alone from + 4.2% to + 4.7%. On an annual basis, the prices of goods slow down (from + 11.3% to + 11.1%) while those of services accelerate (from + 3.4% to + 3.6%); therefore, the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods is reduced (from -7.9 in June to -7.5 percentage points). The cyclical increase in the general index is mainly due to the prices of transport services (+ 2.7%), of processed foodstuffs (+ 1.5%)of the Non-durable goods (+ 0.6%) and is only held back by the decrease in unprocessed food prices (-1.7%). According to preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices falls on a monthly basis by1.1%, due to the summer sales which the NIC does not take into account, and increases by 8.4% on an annual basis (from + 8.5% in the previous month).

