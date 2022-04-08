From plumbers to jewelers, from yacht builders to metalworkers. Their employers have been working together in collective bargaining since 1947. Together they talk to trade unions about wages and other working conditions for some 320,000 employees. And together they share all kinds of schemes, from training pots to a pension fund.

Is inflation now putting an end to that unanimity?

On Thursday night, the trade unions FNV, CNV and De Unie reported that after long negotiations they had reached a draft agreement with four of the five employers’ clubs in the so-called ‘metal and technology’. The largest organization, accounting for almost half of the employees, is missing: the Metaalunie.

That club did not attend the negotiations on Thursday morning, in the office tower of pension provider MN, near The Hague Central station. To the surprise of the union officials. They thought they would meet all employers that morning, they say. “An insult”, says FNV director Jacqie van Stigt. “Disrespectful and astonishing,” says CNV director Bernard Zijlstra.

Strike for half a year

They decided to negotiate with the other employers anyway. After six months of strike, the unions wanted to do business.

The result: at the start of the night there was a collective labor agreement for two and a half years, with an average annual wage increase of more than 2.6 percent. Plus a gross salary increase of EUR 42.50 per month. According to the unions, this amounts to an annual plus of 3.2 percent for an average employee. Advantageous early retirement is also possible.

If the supporters of employers and trade unions agree, employees will receive the first wage increase on 1 July. At least: in the sectors where employers were sitting at the table: the installation, insulation and bodywork sector and the gold and silver industry.

It remains to be seen for personnel in metalworking. Their employers’ club Metaalunie is given a week to sign the agreements that have now been made. “Otherwise we will continue to campaign,” says Zijlstra. They have lost their chance of influence, say the unions.

Irritation between employers

The Metaalunie had been struggling for some time with the high wage demands of trade unions. Inflation saddles them with high costs. This led to irritation among other employers, who wanted to hurry up with wage increases. For example, the sector had to remain attractive for the scarce technically trained personnel, especially now that life is becoming more expensive.

Manufacturing companies in the metalworking industry are suffering from the rising price of energy and materials, says Jos Kleiboer, policy director of the Metaalunie. “You have thousands of types of steel. Some of them are no longer available, so you have to stop production. Most of them have become very expensive.”

The Metaalunie would like to get out of it, says Kleiboer. “But on this playing field.”

That his delegation did not show up on Thursday should have come as no surprise, according to Kleiboer. “The unions have made this known through the usual channels. We need some time to formulate our opinion and speak with members.”

‘closed front’

FNV member Van Stigt thinks that is nonsense. “We already started these talks on August 31.” She hopes that the Metaalunie will still join next week.

If this does not happen, it is unclear what the consequences will be for all joint schemes in the sector, such as the PMT pension fund, the training fund and the joint insurance policy that entitles staff to a third year of unemployment benefits in the event of unemployment.

The Metaalunie wants to provide a quick answer, says Kleiboer. He also hopes to maintain unity in the sector. “Together we have to be careful with our technical people.” But, he also says: “We make our own assessment.”

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 9 April 2022