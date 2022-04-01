The blow of the war in Ukraine opens a leak of considerable size in the euro zone on the side of inflation. The CPI of the 19 countries of the single currency has broken a new barrier in March by climbing to 7.5% compared to the same month of the previous year, according to estimates by the Eurostat statistical office. The increase in prices, which had already been triggered by the great global traffic jam derived from the pandemic, reaches levels again this month never seen since the creation of the euro due to the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began five weeks ago and whose The effects have spilled over into the European economy through the cost of energy.

The trenches in Ukraine mark the runaway figure for March and notably make the blow felt from the boom in energy prices and the four rounds of sanctions by the European Union against Russia, in addition to the retaliation of the rest of the Western allies against Russia. the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The rate of inflation follows an upward trend that had already shown signs of fibrillation in February, rising to 5.8%, a figure that was then unmatched in the time series. Today it is 1.6 points higher. It is already the fourth consecutive historical record for the euro zone. And, at 2.5%, it is also the largest month-on-month increase since the creation of the euro in 1999.

Energy is the main responsible for the rise in prices, with a devastating rise of 44.7% year-on-year in March, almost 13 points more than in February, when the data was already heartbreaking. The acrimonious relationship with Russia, which contributes around 40% of the gas imported by the EU, is thus being felt in European pockets and in energy markets stressed by the conflict and the shortage of supply that dragged on after the pandemic. The energy basket is followed by food, alcohol and tobacco, with a rise of 5% (4.3% in February), among which unprocessed foods stand out, with a rise of 7, 8%. Meanwhile, goods unrelated to the energy industry rose, but much less, by 3.4% (3.1% in February).

Inflation, on the Eurogroup’s agenda

The war crash is felt in all countries, where unprecedented marks follow one another: in the economic and industrial engine of the EU, Germany, with a rise of 7.6% compared to March 2021 and a rise of 2 .5 points compared to February, you have to go back 40 years, even before reunification, to find a similar figure. In Spain, where year-on-year inflation grew by 9.8% (3.9 points compared to February), one has to go back to 1985 – the year in which it was released Return to the future– to find a similar figure.

Inflation is felt particularly intensely near the borders of Russia: Lithuania (15.6%) and Estonia (14.8%) lead the table, followed by the Netherlands (which reached 11.9%, almost 5 points percentage more compared to February) and Latvia (11.2%). Malta, on the other hand, remains on the other side of the table, with an increase of 4.6%, followed by France, where the increase in prices is limited to 5.1%. “With euro zone inflation rising above the European Central Bank forecasts, and bearing in mind that it is likely to remain very high for the rest of the year, we believe it will not be long before the ECB starts raising rates. interest rates,” said Jack Allen Reynolds, an economist at Capital Economics.

The ministers of the euro zone, who will meet next Monday in Luxembourg, will have the uncontrolled rise in prices on the agenda and, specifically, the rise in prices in the real estate sector in most countries, which they attribute to to the throes of the pandemic and the money dammed up during the long months of hiatus caused by covid-19.