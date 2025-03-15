Inflation rises to 3% in February due to electricity but oil is reduced by 30%

General inflation rose a tenth to 3% year -on -year in February for the increase in electricity, according to the data confirmed by the INE (National Statistics Institute) this Friday. That is, prices rose 3% in the second month of the year compared to February 2024. In January, this year -on -year inflation stayed at 2.9%.

The IPC (consumer price index), which measures price increases without taking into account energy or food, is moderated to 2.2%, also in the interannual calculation. This rate is a minimum since December 2021.

This underlying inflation gives a more stable vision of the evolution of prices because electricity, fuels or food are the most volatile products in the reference purchase basket used by the INE.

For example, the price of gasoline was reduced by 1.5% in February, and that of diesel a 3.9% due to the fall of oil in international energy markets.

On the other hand, the inflation of “food and non -alcoholic” rebounded four tenth to 2.2% interannual. In January, price increases in supermarkets and fish, fruit shops or butchers were 1.8%.

Among the different products of the purchase cart, highlights the drop in the price of olive oil of 30% compared to February 2024. The liquid ‘gold’ came to triple its price from 2021 to April 2024. From that record, about 35% in accumulated, as observed in the second graph of this information has been reduced.

This relief for the ‘pockets’ of families when they go to the supermarket or stores is one of the best economic news of the 2025 start. With the exception of the oil, the rest of the food remained more or less stable.

VAT increase in light invoice since January

It must be remembered that as of January 1 of this year, the VAT of the Light Invoice has returned to 21%, compared to the type of 10% that was applied until December 31, 2024.

With the advance of the year -on -year IPC in the second month of the year 2025, inflation chains four consecutive months of promotions and reaches its highest value since June 2024, when it stood at 3.4%.

Inflation accumulates since 2021 is about 20%. That is, life in January is 3% more expensive than a year ago and 20% more expensive than four years ago. In this way, damage to the ‘pocket’ of the families of this ‘sticky’ inflation crisis is better understood, in which the greatest loss of purchasing power was suffered in 2022.

Supermarkets earn more

In this context, supermarkets and food stores continue to squeeze the inflation crisis to improve the margins of their business and raise their benefits.

Supermarkets squeeze inflation and recover the ‘extraordinary’ benefit margins of the pandemic









The data of the Business Margin Observatory at the end of 2024, recently published by the Tax AgencyThey show that the distribution sector – in which Mercadona, Carrefour or Lidl stand out – has increased its gross profitability to exceed 6.1% and shoot their profits to historical maximums, to touch the 7.5 billion euros together.