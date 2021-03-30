Information panel on fuel prices at a gas station in Madrid. Efe

Prices rose 1.3% in March compared to the same month in 2020 due to the rise in electricity and fuel prices, an advance 1.3 points higher than in February, when prices remained frozen. The leading indicator of the consumer price index (CPI) published this Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute (INE) points to a strong rebound linked to energy prices, which fell in 2020 before the start of the pandemic.

With this rebound, with which the annual CPI chains its third consecutive positive rate, inflation climbs to levels unknown for almost two years. In fact, such a high CPI rate had not been reached since April 2019, when it stood at 1.5%. Likewise, the year-on-year rate of inflation did not register such a massive rise (of 1.3 points) since the end of 2016, when it went from 1.6% in December of that year to 3% in January 2017.

Change of trend

If this data is confirmed on April 14, the CPI would mark a strong change in trend after the price falls of 2020, which were followed by a small increase in January 2021 (of 0.5% due to the storm Filomena) and stability in February (rate of 0%).

Core inflation – which does not take into account unprocessed food and energy products as they are the most volatile – stood at 0.3%, the same rate as in February and one point below the general CPI.

In monthly terms, prices rose 1% in March compared to February, when they had fallen 0.6%.

The harmonized consumer price index (HICP) -which measures the evolution of prices with the same method in all the countries of the euro zone- stood at 1.2%, almost one and a half points above the rate of the previous month.