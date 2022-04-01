Inflation in the Netherlands rose to 11.9 percent last month. This is evident from Friday published figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS)† Last month inflation was still 7.3 percent. Inflation in foodstuffs and tobacco was 5.5 percent in March. Energy and fuel prices have doubled.

Inflation has not been this high in decades. The war in Ukraine has caused a lot of nervousness in the oil and gas markets, which has caused fuel prices to rise sharply. Inflation is also the result of the rapid economic recovery after the corona crisis, which has created scarcity for various commodities. There are also major staff shortages in various sectors.

Fuel will be slightly cheaper from Friday. Petrol prices in the Netherlands are expected to fall by 21 cents per liter on Friday, consumer collective UnitedConsumers reported earlier. The price per liter of diesel may fall by 13 to 14 cents. This fall in prices is partly due to the introduction of a reduction in excise duties, a measure that the government decided earlier this month to restore the purchasing power of consumers.