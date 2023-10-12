After the United States consumer price index (CPI) rose to 3.7% in August (from 3.2% in July) due to the rise in gasoline prices, and job creation skyrocketed by surprise last month, the markets were waiting expectantly this Thursday for the behavior of the latest CPI, that corresponding to September, to intuit the next steps of the Federal Reserve, which that month pressed the pause button after a year of price increases. guys. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected general inflation to stand at 3.6% annualized last month, a very slight improvement compared to August, and underlying inflation at 4.1% annually, the smallest increase in two years. . The analysts’ forecasts were almost right: inflation increased by 0.4%, seasonally adjusted, and 3.7% in the last 12 months (the same as in August), while the underlying inflation, which does not take prices into account food and energy, more volatile, was 0.3% in September and 4.1% in the last year, also the same as in August. The underlying one is the one that worries the Fed the most.

The housing index contributed the most to the monthly increase in all prices, accounting for more than half of the increase. Rising gasoline prices also contributed largely to the overall monthly rise, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which publishes the data. Although the indices of the main energy components were mixed in September, the energy index rose 1.5% in the month. The food index increased by 0.2% in September, as in the previous two months, with little variation between food purchased in the supermarket, which increased by 0.1% during the month, and food consumed outside the home ( restoration), which increased the same, 0.1%.

Hours before the CPI data for September was released, regional Fed officials were betting on moderation. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins said policymakers are taking a more patient approach now that rates are at or near their peak. His Atlanta counterpart, Raphael Bostic, stated that the central bank does not need to continue tightening rates unless the decline in inflation, progressive since August 2022, begins to stagnate. Meanwhile, Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s board of governors, said the Fed can “watch and see” what happens before taking further action on rates as financial markets tighten. Several factors add uncertainty to a stable outlook until a few days ago: the end of the extension to avoid the closure of the Administration, and the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, which could subsequently threaten oil production in the area. To begin with, the sharp rise in crude oil on the first day of the war was immediately offset by a decline.

Restrictive monetary policy

However, the Fed’s monetary policy committee (FOMC), the one in charge of setting the price of money, agreed last month that monetary policy should remain restrictive for “some time” to continue cooling the economy. inflation, while noting that risks had become more balanced, according to the minutes of the latest Fed meeting, published this Wednesday. The main conclusion of that call is that there will be an additional increase before the end of the year. The minutes confirm that most officials considered that a further increase “would be appropriate” to cool demand and bring inflation closer to the 2% target.

“Participants generally considered that, with the monetary policy stance in restrictive territory, the risks to achieving the committee’s objectives [federal de mercado abierto, o FOMC] had become more debatable,” the minutes say.

“All participants” agreed that the FOMC was in a position to “proceed carefully” and that policy decisions would depend on data and take into account “the balance of risks.” The minutes show that Fed officials are moving toward a symmetrical policy outlook, where the risk of overtightening and recession is weighed against prolonged inflation above 2%.

The minutes indicate that “a majority” of Federal Reserve officials believed that a further rate increase “would likely be appropriate” to help curb demand and bring inflation closer to its 2% target over the next two years. while “some” maintained that “further increases would not be justified.” In forecasts released last month, 12 of 19 officials projected a further increase this year, while the median estimate showed they expected fewer rate cuts in 2024 and 2025.

Following the release of the Fed’s September meeting minutes, two-year Treasury yields, sensitive to Fed policy, and the dollar pared the day’s gains, while the S&P 500 index cut losses.

“The Fed is near the end of its rate hike campaign and the events of last weekend [la ofensiva de Hamás contra Israel] “They probably confirm this opinion,” Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, told the Bloomberg agency on Wednesday. “The risk of over-tightening appears to be balanced with the risk of under-tightening.”

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter