Prices finally give a respite, albeit moderate. Inflation has remained at 3.5% in the month of October, according to data released this Monday by the INE, which means stopping three consecutive months of increases. Core inflation also marks its lowest rate since June 2022, standing at 5.2%. This rate, which excludes energy and fresh food, has been above 6% for almost a year.

Statistics indicate that this CPI rate is due to the better performance of food prices and the drop in fuel prices, although it is expected that in November prices will rise again due to the rise in oil prices resulting from the war in Israel. Fuels had been rising in price since May, with accumulated increases of more than 15%, but in October this increase has moderated. Something similar has happened with food, after months of increases, in October the escalation moderated and the CPI remained at 3.5%.

Sources from the Ministry of Economy assure that this inflation figure means placing Spain as one of the main economies in the eurozone with a lower CPI level and greater growth. “The Government’s economic policy measures are favoring the competitiveness of companies, the gain in market share and the increase in the purchasing power of salaries,” they said in a statement.

In monthly terms (October over September), the CPI registered an increase of 0.3%, one tenth more than it rose the previous month. With this rebound, inflation has chained five consecutive months of monthly increases.

The INE does not yet provide data broken down by food or other items, so we will have to wait until November 14 to know if the shopping basket is still above double digits. In September, food prices continued at record levels after registering a new increase of 10.5% and accumulating a year and a half above 10%, with daily staples for families skyrocketing. This is the case of oil, which rose 67% in September compared to the price a year before; sugar, 40% more expensive; potatoes, 20%; milk, 13% or eggs, 11% above September 2022 prices.