The president of the United States, Joe Biden, took advantage of this Sunday's Super Bowl to insist on his offensive against supermarkets and food manufacturers for their price increases. While the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs achieved television audience figures not seen since the arrival of man on the Moon, Biden explained on social networks that manufacturers camouflaged price increases by reducing the size of the packaging, which is known as reduflation. . It is an election year and one of the factors that has most damaged Biden's popularity during his presidency has been the rise in prices, especially those of gasoline and food, which are noticeable in the almost daily consumption of families. That's why Biden celebrates every favorable price data. This Tuesday, however, was disappointing: inflation was reduced to 3.1% in January, According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, less than investors expected.

The market was betting on 2.9%, so the stock markets have reacted downward, because it is interpreted that the resistance of inflation to falling below 3% keeps away from reductions in interest rates, which are in the range of 5.25%-5.5%, its highest in almost 23 years. Core inflation stood at 3.9%, the same as the previous month. The price increase in January was 0.3%, high for a monthly figure. The housing index, which moves with some delay, continued to increase in January, by 0.6%, and contributed more than two thirds to the monthly increase in all items. Food prices rose 0.4% in January, while the energy index fell 0.9% in the month, largely due to the fall in the gasoline index.

Inflation has been contained, but prices continue to rise, which partly explains why Biden is barely reaping the benefits of the soft landing, a term taken from the space race. The economy has begun to slow its growth, although it is still expanding at a good pace and with an unemployment rate that is below 4% while prices moderate.

This situation will allow the Federal Reserve to begin lowering interest rates this year, but without haste, even less so after the latest data published, which shows that inflation is having a hard time falling below 3%. The market currently expects three interest rate decreases of 0.25 points this year, one per quarter starting next. “The committee does not expect it to be appropriate to reduce the target range [de tipos de interés] until you have gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%,” said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after the meeting on January 31.

The consumer price index is not the measure of inflation that the central bank follows most closely. Powell favors a personal spending deflator that was already below 3% in December. In any case, every news that brings inflation closer to the price stability objective of 2% is received with relief by the Federal Reserve and also by the White House, although in this case it has fallen somewhat short of expectations.

