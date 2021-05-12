The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. REUTERS

The nervousness of the markets was justified. Wall Street began the week with two sessions of pure anguish due to the uncertainty about the inflation data. The consensus of analysts expected a rise in prices in April of 3.6% per year, and that, investors interpreted, could accelerate an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The reality has ended up being even harsher: inflation rose 4.2% in April compared to last year, numbers that had not been seen since September 2008, when it grew 4.9%. If volatile food and energy prices are excluded, the annual increase in April was 3%.

The jump is significant. In March, prices rose 2.6%, but the April data, sweeping away the worst expectations, with growth that if observed month by month is unprecedented since 2009, has once again brought discouragement to the stock markets for the third day consecutive, with the technological Nasdaq (-2%), especially affected. The storm did not cross the Atlantic, with the European parks deepening in the green after knowing the figure. While the dollar reacted with rises against the euro.

More information

ING analysts believe that, despite the magnitude of the shock, prices have not yet reached a ceiling in the United States, given that while the North American economy is in full swing of demand for a recovery based on the massive vaccination of its population , the embalmed savings that go out to the baskets and the public stimuli – I distribute tens of millions of checks to the citizens included -, the offer is not being able to keep up with its rhythm.

Proof of this is the surprising rise in the price of used cars and trucks, of 10%, well above the 0.5% of new vehicles. The data offers evidence that the problems with the supply of semiconductors – essential for the electronic devices used by cars – are doing a significant damage to the manufacture of new vehicles. Instead, consumers turn to second-hand ones. The comparison with the prices of 12 months ago does not help either, since in April 2020 the restrictions were at their peak, and companies tried to sell their products and services as they could, even lowering prices. With the reopening of the activity, transport, television sets and hotel accommodation are also among those that have risen the most.

The US authorities have been warning for months that inflation would rise, so the news is not by itself a great surprise, but the intensity of its advance has exceeded forecasts. Both the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, and the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, long ago insisted on conveying the message that the increase in inflation would be temporary, and would not disrupt plans not to raise rates before 2024 .

Some experts, however, are beginning to have serious doubts that they are in a position to deliver on that promise. This is expressed in a note published Wednesday by James Knightley, chief economist at ING. “We have growing doubts about the Federal Reserve’s stance that this is transitory, and we think they will end up raising rates long before 2024,” he says.

Ángel Talavera, chief economist for Europe at Oxford Economics, is more cautious. “In part this reflects the strength of the recovery of the North American economy thanks to the great monetary and fiscal stimulus that it is applying. Most likely, prices will moderate their rise in the coming months, although inflation is going to remain at much higher levels than what we have been seeing in recent years. It is still too early for the Federal Reserve to act taking into account that the level of employment is still well below the pre-crisis level and the Federal Reserve announced that it is willing to tolerate inflation above the objective temporarily ”.

The pandemic has changed firmly established economic policy paradigms. As Talavera points out, last August the Federal Reserve announced a long era of zero rates, and was open to allowing inflation levels above 2% “for some time.” That moment has finally come. Time will tell if high inflation is the result of a temporary overheating or a trend that is here to stay.