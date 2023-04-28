Prices have risen again in April after the statistical mirage of March when they fell sharply compared to the record of a year earlier at the start of the war. This month has closed with a rise in inflation of 4.1%, which is eight tenths more than the previous rate, when it stood at 3.3%.

The rise in inflation was expected since, although the prices of some of the costs that have the greatest impact on the daily life of families have moderated, they are compared to those of April last year, when the first anti-crisis measures, such as the discount of 20 cents on fuel, which managed to artificially lower inflation.

In this case, the increase of more than 4% is explained, according to the INE, because the decrease in electricity prices in the last month is less than that registered in April 2022; and, at the same time, the increase in fuel prices, which fell in April of the previous year.

In the opposite direction, the behavior of food and non-alcoholic beverages stands out, whose prices increased less this month than a year ago. In fact, the core inflation rate, which excludes the most volatile products such as energy or unprocessed food, stands at 6.6%, which represents a decrease of one percentage point.

For the Ministry of Economy, this drop in the underlying is explained “by the slowdown in food prices.” It is not that their costs have fallen, but that they have risen less powerfully than in previous months. We will have to wait until mid-May to see what the increase in the daily shopping basket has been, whose rate was above 16% in March.