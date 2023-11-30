Inflation is 1.6 percent in November. This makes daily life slightly more expensive compared to the same month last year. In October, prices fell by 0.4 percent compared to a year earlier. It reports that Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Thursday.

If energy prices, which have a major influence on inflation figures, are not included, inflation in November was 4.1 percent. The fact that there was negative inflation, or deflation, in October was due to a sharp drop in energy prices compared to the previous year. This decline is less sharp in November. In addition, energy prices are a lot lower this year than in 2022. Food and drinks, on the other hand, are more expensive than last year, at 7.3 percent. In October this was 8.7 percent.

Statistics Netherlands publishes these figures on the basis of a ‘quick estimate’. This means that the figures are based on incomplete source data. Full inflation figures will be shared on December 12.