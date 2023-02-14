Inflation rate in the US drops one tenth in January but remains high

The interannual rate of inflation in the United States continued to fall in January, for the seventh consecutive month, and stood at 6.4 percent, one tenth below that of December, according to data offered this Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (BLS, in English).

(Read also: USA: How much money do you need to have in the bank to receive a tourist visa?)

However, in monthly terms, consumer prices rose half a point, at a time when it is being analyzed whether the increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed, in English) have an effect on lowering prices

efe