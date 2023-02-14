Inflation rate in the US drops one tenth in January but remains high

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Stock traders.
stock traders.
The general consumer price index rose 0.5 percent in January.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The interannual rate of inflation in the United States continued to fall in January, for the seventh consecutive month, and stood at 6.4 percent, one tenth below that of December, according to data offered this Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (BLS, in English).
However, in monthly terms, consumer prices rose half a point, at a time when it is being analyzed whether the increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed, in English) have an effect on lowering prices
efe
#Inflation #rate #drops #tenth #January #remains #high
