Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Inflation rate in the US drops one tenth in January but remains high

February 14, 2023
Fed rate hike in the United States on September 21, 2022

The general consumer price index rose 0.5 percent in January.

The interannual rate of inflation in the United States continued to fall in January, for the seventh consecutive month, and stood at 6.4 percent, one tenth below that of December, according to data offered this Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (BLS, in English).

However, in monthly terms, consumer prices rose half a point, at a time when it is being analyzed whether the increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed, in English) have an effect on lowering prices

Recommended

