The year-on-year rate of Inflation in the United States continued to decline in Decemberfor the sixth consecutive month and stood at 6.5%, 6 tenths below that of November, according to data published this Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

(Read here: A computer failure unleashes chaos in air traffic in the United States)

In monthly terms, consumer prices fell by one tenth, at a time when it is closely watched whether the increases in interest rates of the Federal Reserve (Fed) have an effect on price containment in the United States.

(See also: López, Biden and Trudeadu strengthen ties at the North American Summit)

The index of the gasoline it was, by far, the one that contributed the most to the monthly decrease in prices as it fell 9.4% monthly, while the food index increased 0.3% during the last month of the year. As the BLS recalls, the inflation rate of 6.5% is the lowest since October 2021.

core inflationwhich excludes energy and food prices, stood at 5.7% in its interannual rate, after rising 3 tenths this month.

The data of the inflation They are known at a time when all eyes are on whether the constant interest rate hikes carried out by the Fed are having the desired effect of containing prices.

The president of the FED. Jerome Powell.

The last one took place last December, which was the seventh since March. Although it was half a point, compared to four consecutive increases of 0.75, the Fed has made it clear that the increases are not going to stop for now.

The next increase will be decided by the members of the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at their next meeting, which will take place on January 31 and February 1.

Data such as that of inflation known this Thursday will have a lot of weight in the future decisions of the regulator, as its president, Jerome Powell, has explained on numerous occasions.

EFE