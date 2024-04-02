bCheaper energy and food pushed inflation in Germany to its lowest level in almost three years in March. Consumer prices rose by only 2.2 percent compared to the same month last year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced its estimate on Tuesday.

“This is the lowest value since April 2021,” said the statisticians. Economists interviewed by the Reuters news agency had predicted this exactly. In February the inflation rate was 2.5 percent. From February to March prices rose by 0.4 percent.

Cheaper energy is the deciding factor

Cheaper energy was primarily responsible for the falling inflation: it cost an average of 2.7 percent less than in March 2023, after these prices fell by 2.4 percent in February. Food prices fell for the first time since February 2015, by 0.7 (February: +0.9) percent. 3.7 (February: 3.4) percent more were charged for services than a year before. The so-called core inflation – which excludes energy and food prices – fell slightly to 3.3 percent.

German consumers can hope for further falling inflation because fewer companies want to raise their prices in the next few months: the barometer for their price expectations fell to its lowest level in three years in March, as the Munich Ifo Institute found in its company survey.







On the way to 2 percent

“Inflation is continuing to decline and is likely to fall below the two percent mark in the summer,” said Ifo economics chief Timo Wollmershäuser: “From a German perspective, there is nothing to speak against an early interest rate cut by the ECB.”





The Frankfurt monetary authorities are aiming for an inflation rate of 2 percent in the euro zone. According to a survey by the Reuters news agency, a large majority of economists currently expect a first interest rate cut in June.