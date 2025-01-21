Online commerce is no longer an alternative, and is confirmed as a common sales channel
The robotic portrait of the Spanish consumer after the crisis, and with two very hard years due to the rise in prices, has become clear: massive use of online commerce, white label boomsmaller shopping baskets and greater frequency of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Inflation #pushes #Spaniards #historic #white #label #consumption
Leave a Reply