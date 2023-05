How did you feel about the content of this article?

A man shops at a fruit and vegetable market in Buenos Aires, April 2023. Inflation is already being felt intensely by Argentine consumers, projections are pessimistic.

The monthly report by market analysts consulted by the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) reflected a leap in the forecast for retail inflation in the South American country, projecting 126.4% for the full year of 2023, 16.4 percentage points above the previous month’s measurement.

This projection, included in the Market Expectations Survey report, corresponds to the analysis of the last days of April 2023 and includes the forecasts of 38 participants.

The private projection for the evolution of retail prices in 2024 also increased compared to the previous month’s survey to 107.5%, reflecting an increase of 17.5 percentage points.

According to this report, the consumer price index rose 7.5% last month from March, while monthly inflation is estimated at 7.4% for May.

The official inflation figure for April will be known on May 12th.

According to the latest available official data, Argentina registered a 12-month inflation rate of 104.3% last March, with a consumer price index accumulating an increase of 21.7% in the first three months of 2023 .

As for the evolution of economic activity, analysts consulted by the Central Bank expect Argentina’s gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 3.1% this year, compared to growth of 5.2%, according to official data, Registered in 2022.

Experts also project that GDP will contract another 0.2% in 2024 and grow by 2.5% in 2025.