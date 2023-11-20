Focus bulletin released by the BC this Monday (Nov 20) also reduces the economic growth estimate

Financial market economists reduced the 2023 inflation estimate from 4.59% to 4.55%. The level expected for this year remained within the target ceiling defined by the CMN (National Monetary Council), of 3.25% with tolerance to reach 4.75%. The data appears in the Focus Bulletin this Monday (Nov 20, 2023), released by B.C. (Central bank). Here’s the complete (PDF – 762 kB).

Experts reduced the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth projection in 2023 to 2.85%. The previous forecast was 2.89%. Analysts maintained stable growth expectations for the next 2 years: 1.50% and 1.93%, respectively.

The market maintained the Selic at 11.75%. For 2024, the base rate estimate also remained stable, at 9.25% per year. For 2025, the forecast is 8.75%. Currently, the rate is 12.25% after 3 consecutive Copom cuts (Monetary Policy Committee).

As for the exchange rate, analysts’ expectations for the dollar exchange rate in 2023 remained at R$5 this week. For 2024 and 2025, the forecast is that the dollar will remain at R$5.05 and R$5.10, respectively.

The Focus report is published on Mondays and summarizes since 2000 the statistical estimates of analysts consulted by the BC. It is possible to get to know the institutions here.