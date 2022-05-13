Inflation Prices in Finland are still rising sharply, inflation slowed slightly in April – Gasoline prices have seen a spike, says expert

In April, consumer prices rose by 5.7 per cent in Finland compared with April of the previous year.

Finland In April, consumer prices rose by 5.7 per cent year-on-year, according to Statistics Finland.

In March, the inflation rate was 5.8 per cent. According to Statistics Finland, the slowdown in inflation was mainly due to the reversal of the rise in fuel prices. In March, gasoline prices were at a record high.

“As expected, the acceleration in inflation leveled off in April, as the price of petrol has even fallen slightly since the start of the war in Ukraine. However, there is no significant change in direction, and prices continue to rise very rapidly. There is no promise of immediate relief, but a bigger turnaround in inflation will not come until the beginning of next year, ”says the chief economist of the Central Chamber of Commerce. Jukka Appelqvist in the bulletin.

Despite the slowdown in price growth, inflation in Finland is still exceptionally fast. The last time prices rose in Finland at the current rate was in the autumn of 1990.

Gasoline prices were 32 percent higher in April than a year ago. In March, the price of gasoline was up 38 percent higher than in March 2021. Gasoline fell in price by 2.8 per cent in April compared with March.

“It is not very likely that fuel prices will rise again from current levels. Even the current price level of petrol will still maintain higher inflation than in recent years throughout this year, but the impact will begin to fade towards the end, ”Appelqvist says in a statement.

“Although the war has so far accelerated inflation in the short term, the longer-term effect is also the opposite through the cooling of the economic situation. When the economic downturn weakens, it will lead to a drop in demand, which is likely to curb inflation. ”

Compared to April 2021, the rise in prices was curbed most by lower prices for childcare fees, non-reimbursable prescription drugs, research and treatment fees, spectacle prices and the average interest rate on mortgages.

From March, prices rose by 0.3 per cent. For example, the price of light fuel oil fell by almost 23 percent. In turn, the prices of reimbursable prescription drugs rose by 24 percent.

Appelqvist estimates that rising commodity prices will keep inflation high for the rest of the year. A continuous rise in prices for longer than this would require, for example, an increase in wage levels.

“The missing piece in the chronicification of Finnish inflation so far has been the acceleration of wage growth. Right now, however, this premise is now under threat, and the risk has clearly risen to the anchor of contract increases, which could lead to a spiral in which both consumer prices and wages rise side by side. Such a situation would not really benefit anyone. Therefore, wage increases should not be tailored to temporary increases in energy prices, but should aim at a steady increase in purchasing power in the long run. ” Appelqvist says in a press release.

Inflation in Finland is moving in a different direction in the euro area. In the euro area, prices continued to rise in April, with inflation in the euro area standing at 7.5 per cent. In March, inflation in the euro area was 7.4 per cent.