Annual rate decelerated from 5.63% in February to 5.36% this month; result is 0.07 percentage point below the last result

The preview of inflation was 0.69% in March, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released this Friday (24.Mar.2023). Here’s the full of the report (294 KB).

The IPCA-15 (Extended National Consumer Price Index 15) was 0.07 percentage points below the February result, when it reached 0.76%.

According to the IBGE, there was an increase in prices in 8 of the 9 groups surveyed. The main highlights were the Transportwhich increased by 1.50% in March and had an impact of 0.30 percentage points on the index, and health and personal carewhich rose 1.18% and raised the IPCA-15 by 0.15 pp

In the case of the 1st group, readjustments in the prices of regular courses increased prices by 0.08%. The increase was driven by the rise of 5.76% in the prices of gasoline and ethanol (1.96%). Diesel oil and vehicle gas fell by -4.86% and -2.62%, respectively.

The increase in prices in the health and personal care group was driven by the price of perfumes (+5.88%), make-up items (+3.81%) and soaps (+1.85%). The expenses with health insurance (1.20%) continue to incorporate the monthly fractions of the readjustments of the new and old plans for the 2022 to 2023 cycle.

In the accumulated from January to March, the preview of inflation was 2.01%. In 12 months, the rate decelerated from 5.63% to 5.36%. It fell for the 10th time in a row compared to the previous month.

The 2023 inflation target is 3.25%, with a tolerance range of 1.75% to 4.75%.