09/25/2024 – 9:03
The National Broad Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15), considered a preview of official inflation, was 0.13% in September, below the rate of 0.19% recorded in August, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this Wednesday, 25.
This year, the IPCA-15 has accumulated an increase of 3.15%. In the last 12 months, the rate is 4.12%, below the 4.35% observed in the previous 12 months.
The biggest impact in the month came from residential electricity, which went from -0.42% in August to 0.84% in September, with the red tariff flag level 1 coming into effect on September 1st.
