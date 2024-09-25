From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/25/2024 – 9:03

The National Broad Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15), considered a preview of official inflation, was 0.13% in September, below the rate of 0.19% recorded in August, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this Wednesday, 25.

This year, the IPCA-15 has accumulated an increase of 3.15%. In the last 12 months, the rate is 4.12%, below the 4.35% observed in the previous 12 months.

The biggest impact in the month came from residential electricity, which went from -0.42% in August to 0.84% ​​in September, with the red tariff flag level 1 coming into effect on September 1st.