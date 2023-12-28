Index is within the target stipulated by the federal government, which estimated a maximum value of 4.75% for the annual IPCA

Considered the preview of inflation, the IPCA-15 (National Consumer Price Index 15) December 2023 was 0.40%according to data released by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023). Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 330 KB).

In the previous month, the index was 0.33%. Compared to November, there was an increase of 0.07 percentage points. Already the accumulated rate in 12 months increased from 4.84% in November to 4.72% In this month.

In terms of the year, the value recorded in November was 4.30%. There was, therefore, an acceleration in the month of December, which ended 2023 with an annualized rate of 4.72%.

As a result, the level closed 2023 within the federal government's target of 3.25%, with a tolerance range of up to 1.5 percentage points upwards (4.75%) from the CMN (National Monetary Council).

The preview for the year is still above the median of financial market projections, which estimated inflation of 4.46% for 2023.