Housing group registered the biggest change (1.08%) in the period; in the accumulated 12 months, rate is at 4.24%

Considering the pre-inflation, the IPCA-15 (National Consumer Price Index 15) had up 0.28% in August. The accumulated rate in 12 months accumulates 4.24%.

The housing group recorded the biggest change (1.08%) and the biggest impact (0.16 percentage points) in the period. The data were released on Friday (25.Aug.2023) by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Here’s the full of the report (293 KB).

In the year, the accumulated rate was 3.38%. The preview of June inflation was above of the median of market projections, which pointed to an increase of 0.17% in the index.

