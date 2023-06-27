In the last 12 months, the IPCA-15 variation was 3.40%; in June 2022, it was 0.69%

Considered the inflation preview, the IPCA-15 (National Consumer Price Index 15) was 0.04% in June after slowing down to 0.51% in May. In the last 12 months, it accumulated 3.40%, below the 4.07% observed in the previous 12 months. In June 2022, the rate was 0.69%.

This is the lowest monthly variation since September 2022, when there was a 0.37% deflation. The data were released on Tuesday (June 27, 2023) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Here’s the full of the report (297 KB).

According to the IBGE, 6 of the 9 surveyed groups were discharged in the month, with the biggest change coming from the housing group (0.96%). The 3 groups that registered a decrease were transportation (-0.55%), food and beverages (-0.51%) and household items (-0.01%).

This report will receive more information.