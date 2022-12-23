The IPCA-15 (Extended National Consumer Price Index 15) ended 2022 at 5.90%. The monthly rate rose 0.52% in December.

The index is considered the preview of inflation. O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Friday (23.Dec.2022). Here’s the full of the report (293 KB).

In November, the IPCA-15 rose 0.53%. In the accumulated result for the quarter from October to December, it was 1.21%.

The inflation preview slowed down from 6.17% to 5.9% in the cumulative 12 months. Last year, it closed at 10.42%.

The group of articles and residences was the only sector that presented a fall of 0.46% in December. Education remained stable.

The other sectors surveyed by the IBGE rose in the monthly IPCA-15. Apparel had the biggest variation, of 1.16%, ending the year with an accumulated increase of 18.39%. The impact was 0.06 percentage points.

The prices of women’s clothing (+1.54%) and men’s (+1.47%) influenced the increase.

The transport (+0.85%) and food and beverages (+0.69%) groups had the biggest impacts, with 0.17 and 0.12 percentage points, respectively.

The 0.47% rise in airline ticket prices boosted the acceleration in the 1st sector. Gasoline (+1.52%) contributed with the greatest individual impact on the index for the month, of 0.07 percentage points.

The change in the price of onions (+26.18%) and tomatoes (+19.73%) interfered with food.

The groups of personal expenses (+0.39%) and communication (+0.18%) increased in the month.

Two sectors presented deceleration in relation to November: