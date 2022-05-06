The use of tires is a central factor in the pursuit of performance. It contains multiple aspects, such as wear control, maximization of the contact footprint, camber angles, casing temperature, surface temperature and pressure stabilization. Precisely in the field of pressure management, the ability of the teams to be able to keep their evolution under control can greatly influence the competitiveness of the car. In Saudi Arabia, for example, Max Verstappen had declared that Red Bull was more competitive in the race, managing better to stabilize the pressures than it did not dry around.

Controlling the growth of inflation pressures once the car takes to the track is one of the discriminating factors for the competitiveness of individual teams. Mario Isola, director of Pirelli motorsport, explained to FormulaPassion.it as at present there are differences in the strategies and management skills of the teams: “The ability to handle stabilized pressure translates into performance. All the teams put a lot of effort into trying to understand how to manage temperatures and pressures. There are those who do it better and those who do worse. What happens today is that we are still in a phase of learning both the car package and the tire. The teams are working on it and there are those who, having got there before others, are enjoying a performance advantage. We are waiting for this learning to come to an end “.

Pressure control, however, is not solely aimed at seeking the mechanical grip from the rubber, but also becomes a management tool for aerodynamic behavior. In fact, as a damping element, the tire is one of the elements of the suspension unit which help to suspend the car body. Isola revealed how, despite the possibility of using lower values, some teams adopt static pressures higher than the minimum parameters set by Pirelli, thus increasing the stiffness of the tire shoulder. In addition to stabilizing the aerodynamic platform, which on the 2022 single-seaters is extremely sensitive to changes in height from the ground, the stiffening of the rubber through the increase in pressures is exploited by some teams to counteract the aerodynamic rebound:

“It was one of the systems the teams adopted to try to limit the famous porpoising because, with a pressure and therefore a higher stiffness of the tire, we try to block this effect “. Mario Isola’s statements once again confirm the invasiveness of the porpoising phenomenon, the prevention of which requires compromises in the other structure parameters. Solving the problem of aerodynamic rebound thus becomes the priority for the teams, to extract even more performance from the other areas of the car, tires included.