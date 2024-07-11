Inflation, the Fed chills enthusiasm

When it comes to inflationat the Federal Reserve The key word is “caution.” Central Bank Chairman Jerome Powell said “there is a path to return to full price stability while keeping unemployment low. We’re on that path. We’re very focused on staying on that path.”

But the wait for a rate cut is still long. Powell he also said that the Fed still has “a long way to go” in reducing the size of its balance sheet, with the end point of quantitative easing still uncertain. “We’ve made a lot of progress,” he said, “we feel like we have a long way to go.”

In response to a question from a Republican congressman about the possibility that the Fed cuts the interest rates at the mid-September meeting, less than two months before Election Day, Powell said: “Our commitment is to make decisions when and as needed, based on data, incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks, and not in consideration of other factors, including political factors“.

“We will make those decisions. We have a long history of doing that, including during the Election yearsand that’s what we’re going to do. Everything we do will be well-founded. It’s just not appropriate for us to spend time thinking about election cycles,” the president finally declared. Federal Reserve.