Inflation Politics and the Democrats’ Dilemma
Two years ago, Alex Garcia and almost everyone who knew him in Los Angeles voted for Joe Biden. “I was once on the far left, but this year I’m probably thinking about voting for the Republican candidate,” says the professional musician.
And what’s the reason? It is inflation. “We all feel it,” Garcia says. The value of the energy bill rose, and the price of gasoline increased. You find yourself broke and in debt, and these things add up. After a while, you find yourself wondering: How long are we willing to put up with this?
Two weeks before midterm election day, most Americans are feeling pessimistic about the economy, with inflation topping the list of economic concerns.
After weeks of touting legislative victories aimed at helping struggling Americans, President Joe Biden has looked passive, fixing his sights on a Republican Party that appears poised to take on one, if not both, houses of Congress. He says a Republican victory on November 8 would lead to efforts to cut Social Security and Medicare, leading to the prospect of a government shutdown, the risk of defaulting on the national debt, and worsening inflation.
“Republicans insist on the massive leak economics of MAJA that benefits the very wealthy,” President Biden said, referring to former President Donald Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The leak economy is a term used in important references to economic policies that favor higher income groups, companies, and individuals with significant wealth or capital. Biden also continues to insist that his party is on the right track, under the slogan “Building a Better America for All.”
But political strategists say economic messages, including efforts to blame others for inflation, such as the Russians and their military operation in Ukraine, may not help Democrats much. “The default situation in American politics since (the New Deal) has been that presidents and their political parties take responsibility for the performance of the economy, whether they actually are or not,” says William Galston, a domestic policy adviser in the Clinton White House.
The economy is the most important issue for voters, with 79% of them saying it would be “very important” to their vote, according to the Pew Research Center. And while the White House can point to strong employment figures, that may not be comforting to many, given the significantly higher cost of living. Last September, inflation hit 8.2% year-on-year, and prices for Americans have risen on everything from food to consumer goods to energy.
Meanwhile, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan is about 7.16%, the highest level since 2001, leading many Americans to rule out home-buying plans.
“Sales have been extraordinarily quiet, with late October usually the busiest time of the year, but we’ve never seen that this fall,” says Tyler Hirsch, a seller of Thai meals. He blames what he sees as the start of a potential recession, spurred on by the federal government’s response to high inflation. The high prices were bad enough for someone working in the food industry. But the main source of his frustration now is the multiple rate increases by the Federal Reserve since last March. The seller had hoped to buy a house, but given the current situation, “I’m not going to do that anytime soon.”
Hirsch is not satisfied with either political party, and has been vacillating in his vote over the years… But he made up his mind this year, and made his decision several months ago: “I will vote Republican.”
In the early 1970s, the oil shocks resulted in inflation of 12%, and in the summer of 1974, President Gerald Ford faced pressure to reduce it, telling Americans, “To help save scarce fuel in an energy crisis, drive less and reduce heating.” This effort was ridiculed. “It is seen, even by Republicans, as one of the worst public relations failures in the history of American presidents,” says Russell Riley, a historian at the University of Virginia Miller Center.
Today, amid intense polarization, many voters may stick to their usual party habits, even with rising inflation. Dan Wilson, a Democrat from Georgia who ran for Congress in 2020, can’t imagine anyone in his community voting differently than in previous elections. “I don’t think inflation is going to change that vote,” Wilson says.
Biden has tried other means to ignore the blame or to prove to the American people that he is responsible for the issue. He cites “corporate greed” and has repeatedly blamed Russia and its military operation in Ukraine for skewing energy markets.
The Biden administration has named its large legislative package, which includes tax reform, lower drug prices, and investment in clean energy, the Inflation Reduction Act. But with inflation approaching its highest levels in 40 years, the public appears unconvinced.
Many economists expect the US to head into a recession, but not immediately. Even if the third quarter figures show positive economic growth, when recession occurs, “there will be no soft landing.”
Published by special arrangement with the Christian Science Monitor service.
#Inflation #Politics #Democrats #Dilemma
Leave a Reply