Inflation in the Netherlands fell further last month, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports on the basis of a quick initial estimate. This was mainly due to lower energy and fuel prices. Food prices, on the other hand, did increase, but at a slightly lesser rate than in July.

Inflation this month was 3.0 percent. This percentage has not been this low since September 2021. In July that was still 4.6 percent, and the month before that 5.7. On average, prices are therefore rising less and less quickly. The decrease was mainly due to the fact that energy, especially motor fuels (such as petrol), became cheaper: 28.6 percent cheaper, to be precise. In July there was also a price drop of 24.4.

Food prices, on the other hand, increased. For example, the average price increase of products in supermarkets was 10.3 percent this month, compared to 11.6 percent in July. Prices of industrial goods also rose, by 6.4 percent. against 6.3 percent a month earlier. Services became 5.4 percent more expensive, after a price increase of 5.8 percent a month earlier.

Retailers generated 5 percent more turnover last month than July last year, and that was mainly due to the higher prices: a total of 2.8 percent less was sold. Supermarkets and other food shops in particular experienced a significant increase in turnover: 7 percent compared to last year. The turnover increase for non-food companies was 3 percent, and webshops also saw their turnover grow.





Other countries?

To make a good comparison with other European countries, Statistics Netherlands also provides inflation figures according to the European method. This does not take into account, among other things, housing rents. The inflation then amounted to 3.4 percent, compared to 5.3 percent in July.

Later in the day, the European statistics agency Eurostat will release inflation figures for the entire eurozone. In particular, consumer prices for food, alcohol and tobacco in the euro area are still rising sharply.

Because inflation is still above the target of 2 percent, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates again in July by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.75 percent. Whether the ECB will raise interest rates further at the next meeting in September depends on the economic data available at that time, according to the central bank.





